ICC Player of the Month for June Unveiled

Sri Lanka spinner, Wanindu Hasaranga, has topped off an excellent month to claim the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for June 2023.

Hasaranga beat out strong opposition from Australia batter Travis Head and Zimbabwe opener Sean Williams for the coveted award on the back of his superb performances for the island nation at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

ALSO READ Abdul Razzaq Makes Big Prediction About Misbah’s Return to Pakistan Cricket

“I am extremely happy with this award, and it comes at an important moment for Sri Lanka Cricket, after we made it to the Cricket World Cup in India. I am privileged and honored to have been chosen as the ICC Men’s Player of the Month,” said Hasaranga.

The all-rounder collected 26 wickets at an average of 10 during the month, with the majority of those scalps helping Sri Lanka qualify for the 50-over World Cup at the end of the year.

Hasaranga was the leading wicket-taker at the Qualifier event, with the 25-year-old also becoming just the second player in the history of ODI cricket to claim three consecutive five-wicket hauls.

Pakistan great Waqar Younis managed the feat way back in 1990 and Hasaranga matched the exploits of the dynamic quick by following up the impressive figures of 6/24 against the UAE with a pair of five-wicket hauls against Oman and Ireland.

If Hasaranga’s efforts with the ball weren’t enough, the right-hander also managed to score 91 runs with the bat during the month of June to show his versatility in all facets of the game.