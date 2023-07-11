Pakistan and China Agree to Fast-Track Work on ML-1 Project

Pakistan and China have agreed to fast-track work on the implementation of the ML-1 project in line with the leadership consensus.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal held an official meeting with Zheng Shanjie, Chairman, National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) of China at NDRC headquarters in Beijing today.

Recalling the launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a decade ago, the minister noted that the development of CPEC has been a remarkable journey. He remarked that since 2013, the relevant institutions from the two sides had worked as one team and successfully implemented key energy and physical infrastructure projects, laying a strong foundation for the next phase of CPEC.

Chairman NDRC remarked that China and Pakistan are good friends and partners. Despite the vicissitudes of global politics, the two countries have always stood together and extended complete support to each other.

The two sides agreed to fast-track work on the implementation of the ML-1 project in line with the leadership consensus and launch it at the earliest possibility. On the proposal of the planning minister, Zheng offered to share Chinese expertise and knowledge to enhance Pakistan’s export earnings and accelerate SEZs development.

Both sides decided to hold regular meetings of the Joint Working Groups (JWGs) to review ongoing cooperation under the CPEC framework and work closely for the next phase which is much wider in scope and focuses more on industrialization, agriculture, science & technology, and socio-economic development.