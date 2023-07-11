Pakistani Woman Who Left for PUBG Lover Converts into a Hindu in India

Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman who illegally entered India with her four children to meet her PUBG lover was recently granted bail after being arrested. Advocate Heman Krishna Parashar argued in court that she had no ill intentions and had only come to India to marry her lover.

She now refuses to go back to Pakistan and has fully accepted Indian culture and religion.

Seema had illegally entered India through Nepal and started living with her lover, Sachin Meena, in a rented apartment in Greater Noida alongside her four children. The couple was arrested on July 4 but were granted bail last Friday.

Seema Haider has not only accepted Indian culture but is also a vegetarian now. In addition, she adorns a Radhe-Radhe strap around her neck, expresses greetings with folded hands, and humbly seeks blessings by touching the feet of elders.

Seema Haider says that she is quite happy with her life with Sachin and has no plans to return to Pakistan, as she fears for her life if she were to return to Pakistan. She further revealed that her children have made the decision to stay by her side in India.

Seema’s husband in Pakistan, on the other hand, is appealing to the Pakistani and Indian governments to assist him in bringing back his children. He says that his wife should be put behind bars and the children should be returned to him as they are innocent.