Veer Zara 2.0: Pakistani Woman Goes to India After Falling in Love With PUBG Player

The Pakistani woman who made friends with an Indian citizen through the popular video game PUBG has been arrested while attempting to enter India.

According to the Press Trust of India, the Pakistani woman and her four children, who were residing illegally in the city of Greater Noida, India, have been apprehended.

Authorities revealed on Monday that the Pakistani woman and her children were illegally residing in Greater Noida. They had been given shelter by a local individual, through whom the Pakistani woman had connected with the Indian citizen via the online video game PUBG.

ALSO READ YouTube Will Let You Play Games On Any Device Soon

The local person who provided shelter to the Pakistani woman has also been arrested by the police.

Saad Miya Khan, Deputy Police Commissioner of Greater Noida, stated, “The Pakistani woman and the local person have been arrested. The woman’s four children are also in police custody.”

The Pakistani woman, aged between 20 and 30 years, had developed a friendship with the Indian citizen through PUBG.

ALSO READ Karachi to Get First of a Kind Board Gaming Complex

The Deputy Commissioner stated, “Both the accused are currently under investigation. Further details will be revealed after the investigation.”

According to local police officials, the woman allegedly entered Uttar Pradesh from Nepal with her children and then traveled to Greater Noida by bus.

The officials further added, “The woman and her children were residing in a rented accommodation in Noida, which belonged to a local person. That person resides in the Rabbupura area of Greater Noida.”