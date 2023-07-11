Senate Body Questions PSM Officials Over Rs. 10 Billion Theft Case

A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production was held under the chairmanship of Senator Khalida Ateeb in Islamabad today, where members discussed progress on the maintenance of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) and the issue of theft of the state-owned company’s assets allegedly worth billions of rupees.

Senator Fida Muhammad said a gas valve worth millions of rupees was stolen from PSM. Chairperson Khalida Ateeb brought it to the committee’s attention that Pakistan Steel Mills dismissed an officer involved in the theft of goods worth Rs. 10 billion.

She opined that the individual be reinstated and asked where he took the goods.

PSM officials briefed the committee that the case is with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). They said Engineer Abdur Rehman Warraich was responsible for the stolen equipment but said that it was worth only Rs. 4.7 million. After opening an inquiry on the matter, the steel mills authorities found him guilty on charges of theft and misconduct. The case is being investigated by FIA, the officials added.

The committee was also briefed on the status of the payment of pending dues to PSM employees. Additional Secretary Industries said outstanding dues to the tune of Rs. 12 billion have been paid in full to 4,734 out of a total of 5,282 PSM employees, while payments amounting to Rs. 1.66 billion to 1,591 individuals are still pending.

The secretary said the federal government had approved Rs. 19.6 billion for the distribution of payments while Rs. 14 billion had been released for immediate disbursal.

The members while reviewing the details sought more details in lieu of the above to be shared with the committee on an urgent basis.