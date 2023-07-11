Sindh Introduces QR Code Security for Genuine Textbooks

Sindh Textbook Board has announced its plans to introduce QR codes (quick-response codes) into textbooks to ensure the authenticity of the books available in the market.

According to Chairman Agha Sohail, there have been instances of counterfeit books circulating in the market, and the implementation of QR codes will help distinguish between genuine and fake books.

Initially, the QR code will be included in the 9 and 10-class textbooks. Students and parents will have the convenience of scanning the QR code using their phones to verify the authenticity.

The chairman further stated that for the academic year 2023-24, each book will be assigned a unique serial number, which will be included alongside the QR code.

QR codes are two-dimensional matrix barcodes invented by Denso Wave in 1994, primarily for labeling automobile parts. Over time, QR codes have become increasingly popular in consumer advertising.

Smartphone users can conveniently scan the code, which is then converted into a useful format, such as a standard URL for a website. This eliminates the need for users to manually enter the URL into their web browsers.