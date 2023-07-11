Threads Hits 100 Million Users Within 5 Days

On July 5, Threads, a text-based extension of Instagram, was launched, and within the first five days, an impressive 100 million users signed up, according to the latest report.

Meta’s intention with this platform is evidently to attract Twitter users into its own ecosystem. However, it still lacks several essential features, such as a chronological feed, and robust search functionality, and a critical drawback is the inability to delete one’s profile without losing Instagram posts simultaneously.

The report originates from Quiver Quantitative, where data is collected through a semi-manual process. While the number of users joining to explore the hype continues to rise, the exact number of people leaving the platform remains untraceable by any algorithm.

Presently, user feeds primarily consist of influencers, brands, and celebrities, potentially causing users to miss out on updates from their friends and family.

In a recent development, Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, responded to a tweet discussing Mark Zuckerberg’s involvement with Threads by stating, “Zuck is a cuck.” Setting aside the questionable language used by the billionaire, this interaction indicates that Twitter is closely monitoring the progress of its competitor.

Legal documents suggest that the new platform may be infringing on Twitter’s trade secrets and intellectual property. However, a representative from Meta has countered these allegations, stating that none of the individuals involved in the Threads project have previously been employed by Twitter.