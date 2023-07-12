Saudi Arabia Starts New Umrah Season for GCC Citizens and Residents

The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has officially commenced the new Umrah season for citizens and residents of countries under the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), including Saudi Arabia itself, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The announcement allows GCC citizens and residents to apply for an Umrah permit through the ‘Nusuk’ or ‘Tawakkalna’ apps following the successful completion of this year’s Hajj season.

ALSO READ Rawalpindi Man Commits Suicide After Being Harassed by Loan Sharks

The Nusuk app is designed to facilitate acquiring permits for Umrah and visiting the Holy Rawdah in Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah. Simultaneously, the Tawakkalna app checks the health eligibility of the applicants.

Moreover, the ministry has also stated that pilgrims outside the GCC area can perform Umrah after the beginning of the new Islamic year. The new Islamic year is expected to start on Tuesday or Wednesday.

ALSO READ Scientists Rediscover Possible Signs of Life on Venus

To simplify the process for Muslims worldwide who wish to perform Umrah, Saudi Arabia has introduced electronic visas. The e-visas are available via the Nusuk platform, which serves as a one-stop-shop for services related to visiting Makkah and Madinah, as well as providing housing, transportation, and information services in multiple languages.

The SPA has reported that the initial arrivals via these e-visas are expected on 19 July.