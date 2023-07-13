District Jail Lahore Now Lets Prisoners Video Call Their Families

District Jail Lahore has enabled inmates to connect with their families and loved ones through video calls. This system aims to enhance prisoners’ sense of connection with the outside world and alleviate feelings of isolation.

Under this initiative, 100 juvenile prisoners have been given the opportunity to engage in video calls with their families twice a week. Shakeel Ahmad Mian, the Additional Chief Secretary Home, made the inaugural call.

This new service marks a significant stride towards promoting prisoner welfare and providing support during their incarceration. Moreover, it represents the first instance in the country’s history where such a facility has been made available to prisoners.

The Inspector General of Jails expressed his conviction that video calling would profoundly impact the well-being of prisoners. Encouraged by the success of this pilot project, plans are underway to expand video-calling services to other jails in Punjab.

In April 2023, a meeting was convened to discuss prison reforms, which included the proposal to conduct trials through video links. The meeting presided over by the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, aimed to explore avenues for improving the prison system.