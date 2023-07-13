Pakistan Railways is Getting Multiple Upgrades and Switching to Solar Power

Pakistan Railways (PR) is switching to solar power to decrease operational costs. On Wednesday, PR CEO Arshad Salam Khatak announced this while answering questions on Facebook Live.

He stated that Mohenjodaro Express would be restored from July 20, along with Bolan Express after its success. He responded to Hazara Express train sanitation complaints, stating that, despite limited resources, the PR administration is striving to provide the best facilities to its users.

He responded to a query about dirty railway yards in several places by saying that municipal authorities failed to clean up the area, but PR did. He urged the public to cooperate with PR staff on cleanliness and not litter on train tracks.

The CEO claimed that rainy days disrupted some train schedules, but overall, the schedule was properly followed. To a question about R0hi Express, Khatak replied that the train’s restoration will not happen anytime soon.

PR plans to add business class to Millat Express in the future. He added that Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique had ordered giving passengers the most amenities.

Khatak stated that Greenline-style coaches are being made to improve trains’ physical form and facilities. He announced that other trains and stops for Narowal, Jhang, and Daur Railway stations were undergoing evaluation and would be restored soon.