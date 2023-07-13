Mayor Murtaza Wahab Abolishes Parking Fees for Journalists in Karachi

Journalists in Karachi will no longer pay parking fees following the mayor’s ruling on Wednesday. The mayor, Murtaza Wahab also increased funding for the Karachi Press Club (KPC).

Wahab met with the KPC governing body and press club members. Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad joined him. Over the next four years, the mayor promised betterment, transparency, and fairness in operations. “As a journalist’s son, this organization is my home” Wahab stated.

The journalists appreciated Wahab’s step towards providing this small relief to them. Wahab guaranteed more positive changes and relief for the journalists’ community.

Public Transport Improvement

After the battery charging infrastructure “started malfunctioning,” electric buses on two routes were stopped about two months ago, sources said.

On Sunday, Sindh Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon told a press conference that the new charging system will allow 15 electric buses to restart operations in Karachi.

Memon remarked: