Dragon Ball Super Comes to PUBG MOBILE In 2.7 Update as Son Goku, Vegeta and More Join the Battlegrounds

This Thursday PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, will be launching their landmark partnership with Dragon Ball Super.

This collaboration will include an unprecedented gameplay overhaul in the Version 2.7 Update. With unique new Dragon Ball Super modes, items, vehicles, areas, and more, this represents one of the most significant partnerships in PUBG MOBILE history.

Dragon Ball Super Themed Mode

The first of the two ground-breaking Dragon Ball Super modes will take place in-game on July 13th until September 4th featuring Dragon Ball elements merged with classic PUBG MOBILE battle royale gameplay. Through this mode, players can collect seven Dragon Balls to summon Shenron and make a wish at the Shenron Summoning Altar for powerful in-game buffs.

Players will have a chance to discover four new Dragon Ball Super areas in Erangel, Livik and Sanhok built to replicate locations and architecture from the series! “Dragon Ball Village”, “Tenkaichi Budokai”, “Kame House”, and “Karin Tower” all contain goodies for players to find. What’s more, players will be able to throw the new “Hoipoi Capsule” for it to transform into the three-seater “Air Car” to traverse the battlegrounds.

There’s a “Ki” component to this update, integral to the Dragon Ball series! Gather “Ki” like Energy for enhanced mobility, and to use the legendary “Kamehameha” beam to take out enemies and the “Buku-jutsu (Levitation technique)” to fly freely at running speed. When players find themselves low on “Ki”, they can eat scattered “Senzu Beans” to regain it along with Health and Energy.

What’s more, those craving an extra challenge should stay tuned for more details on the hidden Dragon Ball Trial. Here, players will be tasked to search for seven Dragon Balls, all while their location is visible to other teams! To win the game, players must successfully secure the Dragon Balls, defend the Sheron Summoning Altar, and then make a wish.

Battle Royale: Dragon Ball Super

The second of the two Dragon Ball Super modes will bring a gameplay makeover never-before-seen in PUBG MOBILE, transforming the battlegrounds into a stylistic animated art style world from July 15th until September 4th.

Players will abandon their traditional weaponry and instead embody one of five of Dragon Ball Super’s characters – Son Goku, Vegeta, Frieza, Piccolo and Ultimate Gohan – using their unique main and support moves in battle and strive to be the last one standing!

As part of this brand new mode, players will gather Spirit Crystlets and Spirit Crystals from the ground to restore energy and upgrade their moves, the highest being Level 4, and use a variety of new features such as Teleport Points and Updraft to traverse and manipulate the map.

“One of the world’s most iconic Japanese manga and anime franchises, Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Super have achieved something truly exceptional in staying relevant and meaningful to the generation that grew up watching and reading it, whilst constantly engaging new and young audiences,” said Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG MOBILE Publishing at Tencent Games.

He added, “In addition to its multi-generational and international appeal, its famous theme of conquering challenges really resonates with PUBG MOBILE and our players, and meant PUBG MOBILE team really worked hard to make this one of the most impressive in-game brand collaborations.”

Get ready for the multitude of Dragon Ball Super themed outfits and items coming on July 14th, including special outfits featuring Son Goku, Vegeta, Frieza and the companions, Pilaf and Karin! There will be more to come later on in the partnership on August 11th, so players should keep their eyes peeled for more content.

Follow the official PUBG MOBILE’s social channels for more details about an upcoming in-game themed event bringing exclusive Dragon Ball Super rewards such as the “Kamesennin Style Set”.

The Version 2.7 Update also debuts a host of gameplay enhancements, including improvements to the World of Wonder creative mode with a new editable Summer Brawl gameplay template, and the new assault rifle ACE32, which will be available on all maps.

Additionally, Cycle 5 Season 13 is updated with new content, rewards and cosmetics to unlock and enjoy, and the latest Royale Pass Ace will bring new core rewards along with Season Missions.

Finally, players should stay tuned for more to come, as PUBG MOBILE will soon announce an upcoming partnership with an iconic British luxury car manufacturer.

Complete details about what’s included in PUBG MOBILE’s Version 2.7 Update can be found in the official patch notes available here.

PUBG MOBILE’s Version 2.7 Update will be available on July 13th! Download the game for free on the App Store and Google Play Store.