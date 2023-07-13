Fake AC Lahore Arrested in Islamabad After Imposing Fines on Restaurants and Hospitals

A man in Islamabad was apprehended by the police for impersonating an assistant commissioner from Lahore. The suspect’s arrest led to revelations that left investigators astounded.

During the initial interrogation, the suspect admitted to visiting multiple government offices, private establishments, and government hospitals across various regions of Punjab.

He would masquerade as an assistant commissioner and impose fines on unsuspecting individuals. This deceitful act allowed him to exercise a false sense of authority over others.

Shockingly, the suspect confessed to extorting a significant sum of money from people through blackmail. Exploiting his fraudulent identity, he would manipulate and coerce his victims into surrendering their funds under the threat of severe consequences.

In another alarming discovery, it was revealed that the impersonator maintained a social media page. This platform likely aided him in perpetuating his deceitful activities, further deceiving unsuspecting individuals who may have come across his profile.

The police wasted no time in taking legal action against the suspect. Charges have been filed, encompassing offenses such as impersonation, fraud, extortion, and any other applicable crimes identified during the investigation. The evidence will be thoroughly examined to ensure a fair trial, and the impersonator will face appropriate legal consequences for his actions.

Via: 24News