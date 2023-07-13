Legendary Jahangir Khan Visits Pakistan Women’s Football Team Camp

Legendary Pakistani squash player, Jahangir Khan visited the ongoing preparatory camp of Pakistan’s women’s football team in Lahore.

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) shared glimpses of Jahangir Khan’s short visit to the training session, aiming to inspire the young talent in the national team.

On its Twitter account, the PFF wrote, “A legend meets future legends. Sir Jahangir Khan inspires Pakistan’s women’s team to reach new heights.”

A legend meets future legends. Sir Jahangir Khan inspires Pakistan's women's team to reach new heights. 🇵🇰⚽️

Last week, the national team became entangled in controversy when the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) refused to grant a NOC for their scheduled departure to Singapore.

The team was supposed to depart on July 13 to participate in friendly matches against Singapore. However, their plans have been put on hold due to the NOC issue.

According to media reports, the PFF had submitted a request for the NOC on June 27, but due to the Eid holidays, the sports board received the request on July 3.

In response, the Pakistan Sports Board insisted that football federations must submit all necessary documents for NOC at least six weeks in advance.

As a result, the Pakistan women’s football team is now unable to participate in international matches during the FIFA window due to the denial of the NOC.