Qari Arrested for Child Torture in Islamabad

A madrassa teacher was apprehended in Sector I-10, Islamabad, following a viral video showing him torturing a child. Identified as Qari Naeemullah, the suspect is now facing legal consequences.

The distressing footage revealed Qari Naeemullah brutally mistreating one of his students during a teaching session. The graphic nature of the video raised concerns among the public, leading to swift action from law enforcement authorities.

A case has been registered against Qari Naeemullah and the police have initiated an investigation into the incident, aiming to uncover further details.

This distressing incident serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining a safe and nurturing environment for children. Efforts to prevent such incidents and hold perpetrators accountable are crucial to safeguarding the future of the nation’s youth.