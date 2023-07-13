Unforeseen Dam Water Discharge Claims Two Lives in Hazara

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Lower Kohistan district, Hazara as a woman and a young girl were swept away by floodwaters. This unfortunate event occurred due to the sudden release of water from the Dubair Khawar dam, catching them by surprise.

Currently, rescue teams are diligently searching for their bodies, scouring both the Dubair Stream and the Indus River.

This is not an isolated incident in the area. Last year, four men lost their lives in the same stream when the dam’s spillways were opened unexpectedly, resulting in substantial damage to nearby infrastructure.

As a result of these tragedies, local residents are urging authorities to enhance their communication protocols before opening the spillways. Additionally, the community is calling for the reconstruction of the damaged infrastructure caused by previous floods, aiming to improve their living conditions.