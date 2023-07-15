Bystanders Stop Suicide Attempt on Lahore’s Orange Line

At Lahore’s Chauburji Chowk, a group of quick-acting people teamed up to save a man’s life and prevented him from jumping off the bridge to end his own life.

According to the details, the incident happened at the Orange Line Bridge. A video has also been shared on social media showing the man being saved by the bystanders.

The man, Saghir, 45 years old, was about to commit suicide, however, his attempt was prevented by the people present at the scene.

After they saved him, Saghir was taken to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital due to suffering some injuries. As per the doctors, he is stable and out of danger.

Due to poverty & unemployment…

In a similar event last week, the quick response of the Dolphin Force stopped a woman’s attempt to take her own life on Barki Bridge.

The incident occurred when the woman suddenly left a rickshaw near the canal and fled. The Dolphin Force was patrolling nearby and managed to catch up with her, hearing her distressed message on her smartphone.

The woman, identified as Shahida from Muslim Town, Lahore, had reached a breaking point due to domestic disputes. The Dolphin Force successfully ensured her safety and returned her to her husband, Javed.