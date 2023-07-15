Another Drug-Loaded Drone Crashes in Lahore

In the agricultural area of Hadiara in Punjab’s capital, Lahore, a drone loaded with narcotics, worth millions in local currency, crashed into the fields, alarming the local community.

Residents quickly notified the police following the drone’s unplanned descent. The response team discovered five packages of heroin within the fallen drone.

The police seized the drone and the narcotics, subsequently delivering them to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for a detailed investigation.

This unconventional transport method, which involved a drone, gives us a glimpse into the evolving tactics used in drug smuggling.

Drones, known for their roles in photography or delivery services, are now being used for criminal activities due to their speed and unnoticeable nature.

Reportedly, the confiscated drugs carried a staggering market value, amounting to millions of rupees.

This incident is not unique. A similar incident was reported in Kahna town of Lahore only a week ago, where another drone crashed carrying drugs of comparable value.

These drug smuggling attempts, within such a short span, raise serious concerns about the extent of these illegal activities.

As of now, no arrests have been made in relation to either case, while authorities continue to investigate the circumstances and culprits behind these smuggling attempts.