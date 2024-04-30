5 Pakistani Institutes Included Among Top 250 Academic Medical Centers Globally

The Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH), Karachi, has secured a place among the top 100 Academic Medical Centers (AMCs) globally, as per the latest Brand Finance 2024 Global Top 250 Hospitals report.

AKUH has achieved the 85th position. Other hospitals from Pakistan, including Mayo Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, Combined Military Hospital, and University Dental Hospital, have also made it to the list of the top 250.

The top spots in the ranking are held by American hospitals, with an Indian hospital securing the third position. In total, three Indian hospitals feature in the top 100.

AKUH stands as the sole hospital in Pakistan accredited by the Joint Commission International, the foremost hospital accreditation body worldwide. This marks the second occasion that Brand Finance has compiled rankings for AMCs globally. This year, the leading positions are occupied by renowned US hospitals Mayo Clinic and Massachusetts General Hospital, with India’s Aiims claiming third place and Singapore General Hospital in fourth.

The rankings took into account various factors, including modern amenities, a conducive atmosphere, and advanced medical technologies ensuring optimal patient care and treatment outcomes.

Furthermore, factors such as experienced and compassionate healthcare professionals, convenient location, a broad range of medical specialties, affordability initiatives through financial aid programs, and discounted services to ensure equitable healthcare access for all segments of society were considered.

AKUH, operating for nearly 40 years, holds several milestones, including being the first hospital in Pakistan to receive ISO certification in 2000, JCI accreditation in 2006, JCI accreditation as an AMC in 2015, and Certified Analytics Professional (CAP) accreditation in 2017. This latest recognition highlights AKUH’s dedication to exemplary patient care, teaching standards, groundbreaking research, and extensive community service initiatives, both nationally and internationally.

Renowned for its state-of-the-art infrastructure, advanced equipment, and highly skilled medical team, AKUH stands as a beacon of innovation and excellence in Karachi’s healthcare landscape.