Pakistani Athletes Barred from Asian Athletics Championship After Testing Positive for Doping

Pakistani athlete, Esha Imran, was barred from participating in the women’s 200-meter race at the ongoing Asian Athletics Championships in Thailand.

Esha was scheduled to compete in the women’s 200-meter heats today, but her name was marked with “DNS” (Did Not Start) on the official sheet, indicating her absence from the race.

Esha’s absence from the race was down to a positive dope test which was taken prior to the start of the 2023 National Games in Pakistan.

According to officials from the Pakistan Athletics Team present in Thailand, it was confirmed that Esha was excluded from the event based on the directives of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan.

It is worth noting that a total of five athletes tested positive for doping in the National Games, including four from the track and field discipline and one from weightlifting.

The exclusion of Esha Imran from the Asian Athletics Championships serves as a reminder of the ongoing efforts to combat doping in sports and uphold the values of fair play.

Doping in sports remains a significant concern globally, as it undermines the principles of fair competition and tarnishes the reputation of athletes and their respective countries. Strict measures and anti-doping policies are necessary to maintain the integrity and credibility of sports events.