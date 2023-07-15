Shajar Abbas Qualifies for Semi-Final of 200m Race in Asian Athletics Championship [Video]

Shajar Abbas, the talented sprinter from Pakistan, has showcased his prowess once again at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championship. After narrowly missing out on a spot in the 100m final, Abbas made an impressive comeback in the 200m event, securing a spot in the semi-finals.

In his heat, Abbas displayed exceptional speed and technique, crossing the finish line with a remarkable time of 21.06 seconds. This impressive performance earned him a second-place finish in his heat and a well-deserved qualification for the semi-finals.

Earlier, Shajar faced disappointment in the 100m event, where he finished fourth in a highly competitive field. Abbas showed tremendous resilience and determination to bounce back in the 200m race.

Despite falling short of qualifying for the 100m final by a mere 0.07 seconds, he remained focused and determined to make his mark in the upcoming race.

Abbas’s qualification for the semi-finals in the 200m not only highlights his exceptional athletic abilities but also underscores his mental strength and perseverance. As he prepares for the next stage of the championship, Abbas is determined to give his best and strive for a podium finish.