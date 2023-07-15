Rain Set to Play Spoilsport in First Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka Test

Pakistan is set to face Sri Lanka in the first encounter of a two-match Test series, scheduled to commence tomorrow at the Galle International Stadium.

The first Test match between the two sides is set to be heavily impacted with consistent showers predicted throughout the duration of the five-day Test match.

Despite the rainy weather forecast, cricket enthusiasts can expect an exhilarating battle between the two teams as the renowned ground staff in Sri Lanka is determined to minimize any delays caused by the wet conditions in this important game.

This red-ball series holds particular significance as it marks the first Test series for both cricketing nations in the ICC Test Championship cycle for the year 2023-25.

The wickets in Galle are traditionally known to be slow and spinner-friendly, setting the stage for an exciting battle between the spin bowlers and batters.

In light of the pitch conditions, Pakistan is expected to adopt a tactical approach by including an extra spin all-rounder and potentially sacrificing a seamer.

This strategic move would likely see the inclusion of Mohammad Nawaz alongside Abrar Ahmed, who showcased his talent during the England series last year.

The match will mark a milestone for Shaheen Shah Afridi as he returns to the Test side after a year-long absence due to a knee injury sustained at the same venue.

His triumphant comeback will be particularly poignant as he stands on the verge of joining an illustrious group of Pakistani cricketers who have claimed 100 Test wickets.