Rashid Latif Urges PCB to Learn from Sri Lanka in Hosting Cricket Despite Economic Woes

Former wicket-keeper, Rashid Latif, has criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for its failure to maintain good relations with cricket authorities and boards.

While taking to his Twitter handle, Rashid Latif praised Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) for its efforts to attract cricketing nations despite suffering from an economic crisis.

ALSO READ Shajar Abbas Falls Short in Race to Qualify for Final of Asian Athletics Championship

Highlighting a multi-nation events, Latif stated that Sri Lanka is currently hosting eight teams for the Emerging Asia Cup and will also host the Asia Cup 2023 in August.

“Sri Lanka is currently hosting 8 teams for the Emerging Cup, and the under-19 teams of New Zealand and Australia are also present in Sri Lanka,” Rashid wrote.

The Pakistan cricket team is currently in Sri Lanka and the Test match is starting from July 16. Sri Lanka had to suffer from the economic crisis, but despite this, they are playing a very important role in the world of cricket. At the end of August, the Asia Cup will also be… pic.twitter.com/aRD69vDDZV — Rashid Latif | 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) July 13, 2023

Rashid also commended the board for skillfully arranging various aspects for these teams, including visas, accommodations, all matches, security, flights, practice, and transport.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan hosted all the top-ranked teams in the recent past, except India, but failed to convince all the boards for the Asia Cup 2023.

Initially, the entire Asia Cup was scheduled to take place in Pakistan, but now it will only host the first four matches, with the remaining games to be held in Sri Lanka.

The inability of the PCB to host the entire event has also raised doubts about the future of the Champions Trophy 2025, which is also scheduled to take place in Pakistan.