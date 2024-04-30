PTCL Board to Review and Approve Revised Group Consolidated Accounts for 2023

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) Tuesday said that that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Thursday, May 02, 2024, at 05:00 p.m. at Islamabad to reconsider the Annual Group Consolidated Accounts for the year ended December 31, 2023 for declaration of any entitlement.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company said that the Group Consolidated Accounts is being revised due to change in the financial numbers of one of the PTCL’s subsidiary.

Accordingly, an emergent Board meeting has been scheduled to review and approve the revised Group Consolidated Accounts for the year ended December 31, 2023, it added.

It further said that the Company has declared the “Closed Period” from May 01, 2024, to May 02, 2024, (both days inclusive) as required under Clause 5.6.4 of PSX Regulations. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly / indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period, it said.