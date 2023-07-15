Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Price Confirmed Ahead of Launch

Samsung Romania has initiated a campaign offering ten Galaxy Z Flip5 phones to individuals who pre-register from July 26 to August 2. As part of the promotion, they inadvertently published a PDF detailing the terms and conditions, which revealed the price of the giveaway items.

The document indicates that the 256 GB Z Flip5 is valued at RON 6,599, which equates to around €1,335. To provide a point of comparison, last year’s 256 GB Z Flip 4 was priced at RON 5,700 at launch, making the new model 16% more expensive.

There have been a few previous leaks – one from Greece, which listed the 128 GB model at a similar price of €1,300, and another from France, suggesting that the 256 GB variant will be €1,200, a slight increase from the Z Flip 4 256 GB’s price of €1,170 last year.

It’s crucial to note that VAT rates vary across EU countries: it’s 19% in Romania, 24% in Greece, and 20% in France. Despite this, there is a noticeable difference in the leaked prices. The Romanian leak proposes a pre-VAT price of €1,120, while the French leak suggests €1,000 (both for the 256 GB model). The Greek leak points to a pre-VAT price of €1,050 for the smaller 128 GB version.

A €70 variance (prior to VAT) between the 128 GB and 256 GB models seems plausible, yet this makes the French pricing for the 256 GB variant look suspiciously low.

The official unveiling is scheduled for July 26. While we’re at it, let’s not forget the French leak also mentioned a more substantial price increase for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (€100-120), but there’s been no confirmation from either Romania or Greece on this matter yet.