Samsung’s Rival Headset Got Massively Delayed Due to Apple’s Vision Pro

According to SBS Biz, Samsung’s highly anticipated Extended Reality (XR) headset, originally scheduled for a February 2024 release, has encountered a delay of 3-6 months.

The Korean publication asserts that Samsung had initially intended to commence mass production of the XR headset at the start of the following year. However, the Korean conglomerate made the decision to reassess the specifications and design of the XR headset in light of Apple Vision Pro’s features, thereby pushing back its launch.

Amidst Samsung’s deliberation over the specifications and design of their upcoming XR headset, challenges have also arisen for Apple. The production of the Vision Pro, Apple’s own XR headset, is encountering obstacles, leading to a reduction in their initial sales target of 1 million units within the first month of availability.

Additionally, Apple is reportedly opting for a gradual release strategy, with the Vision Pro being exclusively available for purchase through appointment-based arrangements.

In the meantime, Samsung has other major releases coming up soon. The company’s next Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for July 26 and is expected to unveil its next generation of foldable phones including the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5.

Rumor has it that we will also get to see the Galaxy S23 FE at this announcement, but it will only target select markets at first. It is rumored to feature the Exynos 2200 chipset, 25W fast charging, and the same design as the base Galaxy S23.