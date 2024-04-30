PFF Announces Schedule For National Challenge Cup

The final round of the National Challenge Cup (NCC) 2023, being organized by the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), is set to kick off on May 1 2024 at the Jinnah Sports Complex in Islamabad.

The participating teams have been divided into four groups, with each group comprising four teams.

Group A: PACA, Pakistan Army, NIMSO and HEC

Group B: KRL, Pakistan Navy, SA Farms and Masha United

Group C: Otto Crains, Wapda, WSTC and Pakistan Police

Group D: PAF, Asia Ghee Mills, SA Gardens and Pakistan Railway

The group stage matches will take place from May 1 to 6 with each team competing in (03) matches. The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals, which are scheduled for May 7 and 8 followed by the semi-finals on May 10 while the final will take place on May 12.