Following Burj Khalifa, Dubai Sets Sights on Building the World’s 2nd Tallest Skyscraper

Dubai, known for its skyline full of architectural marvels, is gearing up to get the world’s second-tallest building. The announcement was made on Twitter by Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments.

Azizi said, “We are now officially working on what will be the second-tallest building globally. This project signifies a landmark achievement for Azizi Developments.”

It’s official: we are building what will be the second-tallest building in the world. My father, Mirwais Azizi, was recently invited to appear on BBC Persia, where he revealed our plans to build a new tower in Dubai which will share the skies with Burj Khalifa and other… pic.twitter.com/mBx8TUrWUG — Farhad Azizi (@FAziziOfficial) July 14, 2023

He credited his father, Mirwais Azizi, who founded the company in 1989 in Afghanistan with a mere $500, for their success today.

While the exact location of the new tower on the prime Sheikh Zayed Road or its specific height has not yet been disclosed, the expectation is that it will rival other world-famous skyscrapers, including Burj Khalifa, currently the tallest building in the world.

The blueprint for this project was unveiled last November. Reports suggest that it might even surpass the heights of the Merdeka 118 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and the Shanghai Tower in China, which stand at 2,227.3 feet and 2,073.4 feet, respectively.

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa currently holds the record as the tallest building globally, towering at a height of 828 meters (2,717 feet). Completed in 2010, it represents a blend of Islamic and modern architecture, inspired by the desert flower, Hymenocallis.

The Chicago-based architectural firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill designed the skyscraper. The construction featured a combination of a reinforced concrete structure and a steel spire at the top to ensure stability against high winds and seismic forces.