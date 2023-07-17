SereneAir Announces Cabin Crew Jobs Through Walk-In Interviews

By ProPK Staff | Published Jul 17, 2023 | 3:23 pm

SereneAir is set to conduct a recruitment drive in 4 major Pakistani cities to hire female cabin crew.

According to details, interested female candidates are requested to join the walk-in interviews that will be held in Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore, and Karachi.

Here is all you need to know SereneAir’s recruitment drive:

Requirements:

  • Maximum age: 26 years
  • Minimum educational qualification: Intermediate or equivalent
  • Minimum height: 5 feet 2 inches
  • Fluent in spoken English and Urdu language
  • Weight as per BMI

Documents Required:

  • CNIC copy
  • Resume
  • Matric certificate or equivalent
  • Inter certificate or equivalent
  • 2 passport size photographs
  • Proof of COVID-19 vaccination
  • Photocopy of a valid passport. Evidence of passport application in case passport is not available

Interview Schedule:

City Venue Date Time
Islamabad Islamabad Corporate Head Office, 3rd Floor, 13-K Moiz Center, F-7 Markaz, Bhittai Road, Islamabad 22 July, Saturday 8:30 AM to 2 PM
Peshawar VIP Guest House, Old Bara Road, University Town, Peshawar 25 July, Tuesday 8:30 AM to 2 PM
Lahore Royal Swiss Hotel, Opposite Cargo Complex, Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore 3 August, Thursday 8:30 AM to 2 PM
Karachi Ramada Plaza Hotel, Star Avenue, Terminal No 1, Near Jinnah International Airport, Karachi 8 August, Tuesday 8:30 AM to 2 PM
Note

This job is Karachi based and relocation to Karachi is a must for this job. Candidates not willing to relocate are discouraged to appear for the interview.

Candidates are cautioned not to entertain requests for personal information from sources other than the following:

