SereneAir Announces Cabin Crew Jobs Through Walk-In Interviews

SereneAir is set to conduct a recruitment drive in 4 major Pakistani cities to hire female cabin crew.
According to details, interested female candidates are requested to join the walk-in interviews that will be held in Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore, and Karachi.
Here is all you need to know SereneAir’s recruitment drive:
Requirements:
- Maximum age: 26 years
- Minimum educational qualification: Intermediate or equivalent
- Minimum height: 5 feet 2 inches
- Fluent in spoken English and Urdu language
- Weight as per BMI
Documents Required:
- CNIC copy
- Resume
- Matric certificate or equivalent
- Inter certificate or equivalent
- 2 passport size photographs
- Proof of COVID-19 vaccination
- Photocopy of a valid passport. Evidence of passport application in case passport is not available
Interview Schedule:
|City
|Venue
|Date
|Time
|Islamabad
|Islamabad Corporate Head Office, 3rd Floor, 13-K Moiz Center, F-7 Markaz, Bhittai Road, Islamabad
|22 July, Saturday
|8:30 AM to 2 PM
|Peshawar
|VIP Guest House, Old Bara Road, University Town, Peshawar
|25 July, Tuesday
|8:30 AM to 2 PM
|Lahore
|Royal Swiss Hotel, Opposite Cargo Complex, Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore
|3 August, Thursday
|8:30 AM to 2 PM
|Karachi
|Ramada Plaza Hotel, Star Avenue, Terminal No 1, Near Jinnah International Airport, Karachi
|8 August, Tuesday
|8:30 AM to 2 PM
Note
This job is Karachi based and relocation to Karachi is a must for this job. Candidates not willing to relocate are discouraged to appear for the interview.
Candidates are cautioned not to entertain requests for personal information from sources other than the following:
- [email protected]
- 051-84191001
- 0321-1166336