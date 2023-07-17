Govt to Restart Process to Appoint PTA Member Technical

The federal government has decided to start the process of appointment of Member Technical, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) afresh.

According to the sources, the Cabinet Division has sent the summary to the federal government for the re-advertisement of the post of PTA Member Technical. After the approval of the federal government, the advertisement will be issued again for the post.

ALSO READ Court Clears CEO LMKT from E-Services Project Case

According to sources, the federal government has taken this decision in the light of the report of the committee chaired by Federal Minister Ayaz Sadiq. The committee was working to bring uniformity in pay scale and salaries and perks and benefits of members of all federal authorities.

Sources say that the report of the committee has been approved by the federal government, after which uniformity is being brought in the pay scale and privileges of the members of the federal authorities.

In light of the report, the pay scale and group of members of PTA, OGRA, NEPRA, STZA, PEMRA, and other authorities are being made uniform. After approval of the new rules, it has been decided to re-advertise the post of Member Technical.

The post of Member Technical is vacant for the last 7 months. PTA Chairman and Member Technical Aamir Azim Bajwa resigned from his post on completion of his term in the first week of January, earlier this year. Cabinet Division advertised the post of Member Technical for which more than 50 candidates submitted applications.

The federal government also formed two committees for scrutiny and shortlisting of candidates, but the process of appointment of new Member Technical has been delayed.

The federal government had granted four years extension to Member Finance Mohammad Naveed and Member Compliance and Enforcement Dr. Khawar Khokhar. The federal government created the post of Member Administration in PTA and appointed Major General Hafeez Ur Rehman (Retd) to this post in May this year, and also appointed him as Chairman of PTA.