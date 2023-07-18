2024 Toyota Fortuner Photo Leaked Ahead of Launch

2024 Toyota Fortuner’s photos have reportedly been leaked ahead of launch, creating a buzz in the market.
According to various reports, the new Fortuner will have a mild-hybrid diesel engine and an aggressive design inspired by the Tacoma pickup truck.
The leaked image shows a revised front end with a bigger grille, redesigned headlights, and a new bumper. The leaked photo shows no rear alterations, although the Fortuner may get new taillights as a cosmetic upgrade.
Reports add that the Fortuner’s interior will also be new, with several advanced features. Toyota may add a sunroof on the SUV to appeal to luxury car buyers.
The 2024 Fortuner will likely have a mild-hybrid system. This eco-friendly powerplant will improve the SUV’s fuel efficiency and carbon impact.
A mild-hybrid system will likely be paired with Fortuner’s 2.8-liter four-cylinder diesel engine. This new powertrain might combine a 48V battery and a small electric motor to maximize engine performance and efficiency.
Given the Fortuner’s popularity in Pakistan, it may launch soon after the global debut. The all-new Fortuner Hybrid will likely remain Pakistan’s best-selling midsize SUV with its revised design, improved amenities, and mild-hybrid technology. Although, Toyota IMC is yet to issue an official update in this regard.