Hyundai Unveils All-New Boxy Santa Fe

The fifth-generation Hyundai Santa Fe seems to have completely steered away from its roots of being a basic transportation appliance. The all-new three-row SUV differs greatly from its predecessors, retaining only the name.

Hyundai Motor used a “lifestyle-based design typology” for Santa Fe’s first major model update since 2018, and the changes are immediately noticeable.

The new Santa Fe has straight lines instead of curved ones. If you squint, you would think this is a giant Exter, which India recently released.

After unveiling its big bruiser, Hyundai stated that Santa Fe’s longer wheelbase and bigger tailgate prompted such a thorough redesign.

The flared wheel arches, rakish windscreen, and gently sloping roof end in an upright tailgate make for a blocky and tough look. The Santa Fe has futuristic elements despite looking like an old-school off-roader SUV.

The headlamps have integrated daytime running lights (DRLs) in an “H” shape and a light bar across the grille. The grille and lower intake inserts have a rectangular design, while the front fascia has black and body-colored trim like the Land Rover Defender’s flanks.

The rear has a huge tailgate and taillights with the same “H” light signature as the DRLs. Black trim, reflectors, reverse lights, and a single exhaust finisher complete the black body wrapping at the bottom rear.

Santa Fe’s tailgate badge signifies a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and Hyundai’s HTRAC all-wheel drive. The previous model’s Smartstream G2.5 T-GDI engine, combined with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, produced 277 horsepower (hp) and 422 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque.

On the inside, a simple upright dashboard gives the cabin a new look and feel. Panoramic Curved Display links a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an infotainment touchscreen.

The angled panel under the central air vents regulates media playback, climate, and driving functions. The gear selector is on the steering column stalk.

Hyundai also highlights Santa Fe’s utilitarian features, including dual wireless phone chargers, charging outlets, cupholders, a storage area beneath the console, and a shelf above the glovebox.

As a three-row SUV, Santa Fe boasts “generous living space for an effortless outdoor lifestyle.” The press photographs show a camping configuration with the rear tailgate open and completely foldable second and third-row seats.

The interior is decorated with high-end materials and high-tech features. The complete details of the big SUV including features, price, and performance will be announced upon its formal global debut. Although, given its advanced interior and exterior, the SUV will likely cost considerably more than its predecessor.