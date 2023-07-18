Madrassa Students Triumph in National Robotics Contest

Madrassa students left dozens of colleges and universities behind as they showcased their exceptional skills at the 19th National Engineering Robotics Contest (NERC) held at the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST).

A collaboration between NUST and the STEM Careers Program from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan, the event aims to promote robotics research in the country.

The highly anticipated competition, held between 11 and 15 July, witnessed participants from schools, colleges, and universities across Pakistan vying for top honors in the field of automation and robotics. Among the contenders, Madrassa Jamia Baitussalam, emerged as standout performers, earning accolades and recognition.

Baitussalam Welfare Trust, the institution behind Jamia Baitussalam, conveyed their appreciation through a tweet, expressing gratitude by stating that they are immensely grateful and thankful to the Almighty for the remarkable success achieved in the National Robotics Contest.

After having triumphed in multiple competitions in the past, NERC served as the final pinnacle of achievement for the institute. The students dedicated their time and efforts tirelessly to this grand event. Jamia Baitussalam secured the 1st position in the Modular School category and attained both the 1st and 2nd positions in the Ready to Race category.

The 19th NERC, hosted by the Department of Mechatronics Engineering and the Society of Mechatronics Engineers, focused on the theme of agriculture, with the objective of promoting the integration of robots in the industry.

Jamia Baitussalam’s remarkable success in NERC serves as a testament to the exceptional talent and dedication of their students. Their achievement not only brings honor to their institution but also showcases the tremendous potential of Madrassa education in diverse fields such as robotics and automation.