FBISE Officially Announces Class 9 and 10 Annual Exams Results

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-I and Part-II annual examinations.

Federal Education Minister, Rana Tanveer Hussain, attended the official results declaration ceremony held at FBISE’s Headquarters in Islamabad as Chief Guest.

The Minister handed over the Detailed Marks Certificates (DMCs) to the top-performing students from each academic group.

The rest of the students can view their results in a number of ways. The first is to view the results on FBISE’s official website.

The second is by sending an SMS on 5050 with the following format: FB(Space)[Roll Number]. The third is by calling FBISE at 051 9269555-59.

The FBISE will also send the results to the candidates through SMS, provided they had mentioned their mobile phone numbers in their admission forms.