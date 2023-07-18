Peshawar Zalmi to Conduct Talent Hunt Program in Sindh

Peshawar Zalmi, a franchise of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), is all set to discover fresh cricketing talent in Sindh through its Talent Hunt program.

The second phase of this program will take place in Karachi from July 21 to 23, offering young and talented cricketers from Sindh a platform to display their skills.

Building on the success of the Zalmi Talent Program in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the franchise is expanding its search for emerging talent across the country.

The selection panel includes Inzamam-ul-Haq, President of Peshawar Zalmi, Muhammad Akram, Director of Cricket, and former wicket-keeper, Kamran Akmal.

Registration for this crucial program is facilitated through a digital platform, and open trials will be conducted over three days at the Rashid Latif Academy Gulberg.

The program commences in Karachi on July 21, followed by Hyderabad on July 22, and Larkana on July 23, culminating in a match among the shortlisted players.

Javed Afridi aims to extend the trials to other provinces with the top 15 players from these trials will form a team for the upcoming ninth edition of PSL.

This program provides an invaluable platform for young and gifted cricketers to showcase their abilities, opening doors for potential careers in professional cricket.