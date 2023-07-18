PCB Unveils Additional Pakistan Tour to New Zealand Early Next Year

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) today announced its men’s side will play 10 additional T20Is against New Zealand in the 2023-24 season as part of its strategic decision to provide the best preparation opportunities for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Following three ICC World Test Championship matches in Australia from 14 December to 7 January, Pakistan will travel to New Zealand for five T20Is, which will kick-start their T20 World Cup preparations. These matches will be held from 12-21 January.

ALSO READ Saud Shakeel on the Brink of Setting Unique Batting Record

The schedule is:

Match Date Venue 1st T20I 12 Jan Auckland 2nd T20I 14 Jan Hamilton 3rd T20I 17 Jan Dunedin 4th T20I 19 Jan Christchurch 5th T20I 21 Jan Christchurch

In turn, New Zealand will make a return visit to Pakistan in April 2024 for five T20Is to fill the vacant window. Details of the series will be released closer to time.

The additional series will mean in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup, to be co-hosted by the West Indies and the USA in June 2024, Pakistan will play 19 T20Is (10 vs New Zealand, three vs the Netherlands, two vs Ireland, and four vs England).

ALSO READ Pakistan Football Should Draw Inspiration From Morrocco

In addition to the 19 international matches, the PCB will also host its own cut-throat Pakistan Super League 2024 in February/March 2024.

To schedule the additional T20Is, the Pakistan Cricket Board, in consultation with Cricket West Indies and New Zealand Cricket, has made slight changes to its Future Tours Programme 2023-2025.

The two ICC World Test Championship fixtures against the West Indies, originally planned in Pakistan in February 2024, will now be held in January 2025.

Likewise, Pakistan’s tour to New Zealand for three ODIs and five T20Is, originally scheduled in January 2025, will now take place in April 2025.

Pakistan and New Zealand recently played a highly-competitive and entertaining five-match T20I series in April/May in Lahore and Rawalpindi, which ended in a two-all draw.

Prior to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, Pakistan had featured and won the T20I series in Christchurch with Bangladesh as the third side.

New Zealand and Pakistan are ranked third and fourth, respectively in the ICC T20I Team Rankings with just two points separating them.

ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25

Meanwhile, the Pakistan women’s cricket team’s schedule of matches in New Zealand has also been confirmed.

The side will play three T20Is in Dunedin and Queenstown from 3-9 December, before taking on New Zealand in three ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 ODIs from 12-18 December in Queenstown and Christchurch.

The schedule is:

Match Date Venue 1st T20I 3 Dec Dunedin 2nd T20I 5 Dec Dunedin 3rd T20I 9 Dec Queenstown 1st ODI (ICC Women’s Championship) 12 Dec Queenstown 2nd ODI (ICC Women’s Championship) 15 Dec Christchurch 3rd ODI (ICC Women’s Championship) 18 Dec Christchurch

The ICC Women’s Championship series against New Zealand will be Pakistan’s third of the year following their home series against South Africa in Karachi from 1-14 September and October’s away series against Bangladesh. Their last two series in the ICC Women’s Championship will be against the West Indies (home, April 2024) and England (away, May 2024).

ALSO READ Here are the Possible Dates for Pakistan Vs. India Clashes in Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan has to date played three series, defeating Sri Lanka (2-1) and Ireland (3-0), and losing (3-0) to Australia. Both Pakistan and New Zealand have played three series of nine ODIs each and have 10 points apiece.

Pakistan Men’s Revised Future Tours Programme 2023-2025

(all Tests count towards the ICC World Test Championship 2023-2025)

2023-24

Opposition Format Month Home/ Away July 2 Tests July Away Afghanistan 3 ODIs August Away ACC 50-over Asia Cup ODI September Home/ Away ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup ODI October/November Away Australia 3 Tests December/January Away New Zealand 5T20Is January Away New Zealand 5T20Is April Home Netherlands 3 T20Is May Away Ireland 2 T20Is May Away England 4 T20Is May Away ICC Men’s T20 World Cup T20I June Away

2024-25