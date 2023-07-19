Committee Formed to Negotiate Framework Agreement with UAE over KPT

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT) on Wednesday.

The CCoIGCT considered a summary of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs regarding the G2G agreement between the Governments of UAE & Pakistan on Cooperation for the Development of a Bulk and General Cargo Terminal at East Wharf at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) under the Inter-Governmental Commercial Transaction Act, 2022.

The Committee after a detailed discussion allowed negotiations on Framework Agreement and constituted a committee comprised of the Secretary of Law & Justice, the Secretary of Maritime Affairs, and representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Finance to negotiate the draft framework agreement with the Government of UAE.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Secretary Finance, Secretary Maritime Affairs, Secretary Law & Justice, Secretary Commerce and other senior officers attended the meeting.