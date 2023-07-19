Earthquake Hits Major Cities in Pakistan

On 19 July, an earthquake measuring 4.5 on the magnitude scale struck several major cities in the country, sending shockwaves through areas like Islamabad and Lahore.

The epicenter of the tremors was identified by Volcano Discovery to be in the Hindu Kush region, located in Afghanistan. The earthquake’s depth was recorded at approximately 205 kilometers below the surface.

The quake brought about widespread concern and panic among residents in the affected cities. Many in Pakistan reported feeling of weak vibrations, causing temporary disruptions and nervousness among the public.