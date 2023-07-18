You Can Now PTA Register Mobile Phones Without Taxes for 120 Days

In a landmark event held today, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s Temporary Mobile Registration System.

This initiative aims to facilitate overseas Pakistanis and foreign nationals visiting Pakistan by allowing them to register and utilize their personal mobile phones for up to 120 days from the date of their arrival, without any duties and taxes.

The Temporary Mobile Registration System has been devised in consultation with MoITT, FBR & FIA. This facility can be used by visitors during each visit to Pakistan.

Users can apply online by visiting PTA’s official website.

The Prime Minister, in his address, emphasized the government’s commitment to providing top-notch connectivity facilities to all visitors, ensuring that they can stay connected during their stay in Pakistan.

The Federal Minister for IT & Telecom, Syed Amin Ul Haq said on the occasion of the launch ceremony:

We are dedicatedly working to provide smooth ICT services across Pakistan and pledge to ensure and extend connectivity with ease and comfort to all those overseas Pakistanis and foreign nationals who are visiting Pakistan.

On this occasion, the Chairman PTA, Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman expressed his gratitude to the stakeholders, including the Ministry of IT & Telecom (MoIT), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), for their invaluable support.

He also said that PTA has implemented numerous consumer-centric initiatives and regulatory measures to ensure the provision of high-quality ICT services nationwide.