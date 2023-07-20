Ayesha Naseem Surprises Cricket Community With Sudden Retirement

Promising young Pakistani cricketer, Ayesha Naseem has shocked the cricketing world by announcing her retirement from all forms of international cricket.

According to media reports, the reason behind Ayesha Naseem’s unexpected retirement is her desire to live her life in accordance with the teachings of her religion.

Ayesha Naseem has informed the Pakistan Cricket Board about her decision to retire, which has likely been a matter of profound contemplation for the young cricketer.

Her departure will undoubtedly leave a void in the national cricket team, as her talent and versatility have been instrumental in various matches.

Ayesha made her debut in 2020 and despite her relatively short stint in international cricket, the right-hander has managed to make a lasting impact on the sport.

A defining moment in the 18-year-old batter’s career came in January 2023 during the first T20I against Australia when she delivered a spectacular quickfire cameo.

The Abbottabad-born cricketer has played 30 T20I matches and 4 ODIs for the national team, scoring 369 runs at an average of 18.45 and 33 runs respectively.

Earlier this year, the cricket board named renowned all-rounder Nida Dar as the captain of the national team, while Mark Coles was reappointed as the head coach.