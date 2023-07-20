Kissan Dukan by Concave AGRI; Planting Seeds of Success for a Bright Agricultural Future

In an agricultural country like Pakistan, the success and prosperity of farmers play a vital role in the overall development of the nation.

Recognizing the need for reliable resources and support for farmers, Kissan Dukan by Concave AGRI has emerged as a leading provider of high-quality inputs, along with a wide range of agricultural products and services. With a vision to empower farmers and revolutionize the agricultural sector, it aims to facilitate farmers across Pakistan through its physical shops, order fulfillment on WhatsApp, and future expansion plans.

AgriSense, a brand of Concave Analytics, discovered in their latest report that farmers have to cover a distance of 40 km on average to get access to seeds.

Understanding the challenges faced by farmers in terms of accessibility and convenience, Kissan Dukan has introduced a user-friendly solution for order fulfillment via WhatsApp. This innovative approach allows farmers to place orders for seeds and other agricultural products from the comfort of their homes.

This transformative brand takes pride in offering an extensive variety of seeds, catering to the diverse needs of farmers across Pakistan. From staple crops such as Wheat, Sunflower, Maize, Rice, Sugarcane, and Millet to vegetables and pulses, they provide seeds for over 40 crops.

To further expand its reach and impact, Kissan Dukan welcomes aspiring entrepreneurs and farmers by offering a franchise model. This initiative not only provides business opportunities but also allows local communities to benefit from their expertise and product range.

By partnering with individuals who share their vision, they aim to create a network of empowered farmers, promoting sustainable agricultural practices and economic growth.

In addition to its physical presence and franchise model, they are also developing an app and website to enhance the accessibility and convenience of its services. These digital platforms will enable farmers to browse products, place orders, and access valuable information and resources at their fingertips.

Beyond high-quality seeds, the brand understands the diverse needs of farmers and offers a wide range of products and services to support their agricultural journey. These include farm machinery, agrochemicals, fertilizers, agricultural loans, drip irrigation systems, and even solar panel systems.

Moreover, they have set an ambitious goal to open over 200 branches across Pakistan, ensuring accessibility for farmers in both rural and urban areas.

These physical shops serve as convenient hubs where farmers can access a comprehensive range of agricultural products and seek expert advice. Establishing these branches aims to bridge the gap between farmers and high-quality agricultural supplies, fostering growth and productivity in the sector.

This commitment to empowering farmers in Pakistan is commendable. Through its network of physical shops, order fulfillment on WhatsApp, extensive seed range, franchise model, and upcoming app and website, Kissan Dukan is transforming the agricultural landscape.