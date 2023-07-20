Sajid Sadpara Conquers Broad Peak Without Supplemental Oxygen

Renowned mountaineer Sajid Sadpara has achieved yet another milestone by summiting Broad Peak without the use of supplementary oxygen and Sherpa support.

This ascent marks a significant achievement as it completes the conquest of all five eight-thousanders in Pakistan by Sadpara without relying on supplementary oxygen.

After a successful summit of the 8,047 m high peak, Sadpara took to his Twitter and wrote, “Broad Peak summited without the use of supplemental oxygen & assistance.”

Earlier this year, he scaled Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world displaying immense grit and perseverance by foregoing the support of supplemental oxygen.

A month later, the son of legendary Ali Sadpara triumphantly reached the summit of Nanga Parbat, defying the odds once again without the aid of supplementary oxygen.

ALSO READ Experts Credit Sarfaraz Ahmed for Saud Shakeel’s Success

The 23-year-old has also summited K2, Gasherbrum-I, and Gasherbrum-II in his homeland, along with Manaslu in Nepal, all without the use of supplemental oxygen.

Despite achieving such heights, the aspirations of Sajid remain even loftier, as he now sets his sights on conquering all 14 eight-thousanders in the world.