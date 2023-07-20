Saud Shakeel Joins Gavaskar & Bradman on List of Most Runs in First 6 Tests

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Jul 20, 2023 | 11:28 am

A match-winning maiden double-hundred from Saud Shakeel led Pakistan to a magnificent four-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first Test match at Galle.

With a phenomenal knock of 208 runs off 361 balls, the left-handed batter claimed numerous batting records in Test cricket, surpassing many legendary cricketers.

Scoring 30 runs off 38 balls in the second innings, Saud Shakeel became the third-highest run-scorer in the first six Tests of his career, leaving the renowned batters behind.

Shakeel has now scored 818 runs in his first six Test matches, second only to Sunil Gavaskar and Don Bradman, who scored 912 and 862 runs respectively in their first six matches.

The stylish batter left behind the likes of Harry Brook, George Headley, and Abdullah Shafique, who scored 809, 730, and 720 runs respectively in the same number of matches.

Batter  Team  Runs  Matches 
Sunil Gavaskar India 912 6
Don Bradman Australia 862 6
Saud Shakeel  Pakistan  818 6
Harry Brook England 809 6
George Headley West Indies 730 6
Abdullah Shafique Pakistan  720 6
Earlier in the match, he surpassed Mohammad Hafeez on the list of the highest individual scores in Test cricket in Sri Lanka.

It is worth noting that the left-handed batter now holds the record for the most aggregate career runs by a Pakistani after the first 12 innings of his Test career.

