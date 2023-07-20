Waqar Younis Negates Ganguly’s Comments Claiming Pak-Ind Games are One-Sided

Former Pakistani captain, Waqar Younis has responded to the recent comment made by Sourav Ganguly regarding the Pakistan-India match in World Cup 2023.

Speaking to the media, Waqar Younis said that the neighboring countries have played very close games in the shortest format in the recent past so, anything can happen.

The former pacer added that the Men in Green won the one-sided game in the T20 World Cup 2021 and gave a tough time to India in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

“The matches between India and Pakistan are the biggest in the world. When the scale of the game is that big, no one’s comments matter,” Waqar Younis added.

Recently, Sourav Ganguly said that the quality of the match between the arch-rivals has not been that good for a long time because India kept on winning one-sidedly.

ALSO READ Experts Credit Sarfaraz Ahmed for Saud Shakeel’s Success

“Pakistan probably defeated India for the first time in the T20 World Cup in Dubai,” Ganguly had said when he was asked about the hype created surrounding the match.

It is pertinent to mention here that both neighboring countries will come face to face in a mega event on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Before the marquee event, the sub-continent countries will meet in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 on September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka.