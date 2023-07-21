Federal Minister Threatens to ‘Hang’ FIFA-Appointed PFF Head on TV

Pakistan’s IPC Minister, Ehsan Mazari, has threatened to ‘hang’ PFF’s head, Haroon Malik, on TV.

In a recent viral video, Pakistan’s IPC Minister, Ehsan Mazari, sparked outrage by making alarming statements directed at Haroon Malik, an employee of FIFA and the head of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee. The video captured the minister threatening to “hang” Haroon Malik, who was accused by a local journalist of not being a true Pakistani due to his dual nationality.

ALSO READ Mohammad Wasim Shares Unfortunate News of His World Title Fight in Dubai

Pakistan's federal sports minister threatens to hang FIFA's employee and PFF NC chief Haroon Malik, says he won't spare Haroon as the local tabloid journalist accuses Haroon of not being Pakistani (he's dual national). This sort of discourse is very dangerous. pic.twitter.com/sRzOFYib2p — FootballPakistan.com (@FootballPak) July 21, 2023

The Pakistan Football Federation has called for clarification, asking both the journalist and the minister to answer for their fustian remarks on TV.

In the aftermath of the disturbing video where the minister threatened to “hang” FIFA’s employee and PFF NC chief, Haroon Malik, concerns have mounted over the potential repercussions on Pakistan’s football development.

It should be noted that the Minister of Inter-Provincial Coordination had previously attempted to have Haroon Malik removed from his position by writing a letter to FIFA. However, FIFA rejected the request, citing the Normalization Committee’s effective efforts in reviving football activities in the country.

ALSO READ Pakistan Qualifies for Final of Emerging Asia Cup 2023

Such reprehensible remarks from a government official have the potential to halt the progress of Pakistan’s football. The Normalization Committee’s initiatives were aimed at bringing stability to football administration, and any disruption caused by political disputes may undermine the sport’s growth.