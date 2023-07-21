Mohammad Wasim Shares Unfortunate News of His World Title Fight in Dubai

The much-anticipated title fight between renowned Pakistani boxer, Mohammad Waseem, and Donnie Nietes of the Philippines in Dubai has been canceled.

The abrupt cancellation came as the visa application of Waseem to the UAE faced unexpected challenges, leading to his inability to travel for the crucial bout.

The UAE Embassy had initially objected to the first visa application by the three-time WBC world silver flyweight champion, causing a delay in the process.

ALSO READ Mohammad Hafeez Appointed Pakistan’s New Chief Selector

Determined to compete on July 22, Waseem, accompanied by his mother, resubmitted the visa application from Pakistan, hoping for a positive response.

However, despite their efforts, fate seemed unkind as the visa was once again not granted, and his ongoing training in Scotland went in vain due to visa issues.

The manager of Mohammad Waseem expressed his disappointment over the situation, stating that due to the non-receipt of the required visa, the fight has been canceled.

ALSO READ Pakistan Vs. Afghanistan ODI Series Venue Finalized After Lots of Negotiations

Earlier today, it was reported that if the visa is not granted in time, the championship fight might have to be postponed until late July or early August.

The forthcoming bout, which is supported by Dubai-based Disrupt Promotions, carries immense significance for Waseem, who has won 12 out of his 14 professional bouts.

Having recently joined Disrupt Promotions after previous managerial setbacks, Wasim is determined to prove his mettle in the ring and ascend to the flyweight rankings.