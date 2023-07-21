How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Semi-Final Live

Pakistan Shaheens will go face to face against Sri Lanka in the semi-final of the ongoing Emerging Asia Cup 2023 at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo today.
The Men in Green finished at the second spot of the Group B table, having won their first two games against Nepal and the United Arab Emirates, before losing to arch-rivals, India in the final group game.
Match Timings
The highly-anticipated semi-final will take place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka with the game commencing at 9:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time.
|Fixture
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|Pakistan A Vs. Sri Lanka
|21 July 2023
|9:30 PM
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Live Stream
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka live streaming for the semi-final clash will be available for Pakistani fans at the official YouTube channel of the Aisa Cricket Council (ACC), AsianCricketCouncilTV.
|Asian Cricket Council TV
|LINK