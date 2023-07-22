Tobacco Vendor Registration Begins Across Punjab

Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Department started registrations and licensing of tobacco vendors across Punjab on Friday, under the Punjab Tobacco Control Act 1958.

“The violator can be fined up to Rs. 100,000 while a media awareness campaign regarding the license will also be launched,” stated Excise & Taxation Director General (DG) Muhammad Ali when launching the campaign.

Excise Additional DG Ahmed Saeed, Director Rizwan Sherwani, Federal Ministry of Health District Coordinator for Tobacco Control Shehzad Iqbal, Cathy Wright, and Khurram Hashmi from an anti-tobacco NGO, The Union, were also among the attendees.

ALSO READ Super Tax Will Not Apply Retrospectively: IHC

Mr. Ali added that this is the first time the tobacco licensing fee has been increased since 1958 and will be increased by 15 percent per year. It currently stands at Rs. 1000 for the smallest hawker, Rs. 5000 to Rs. 8000 for bigger vendors, and Rs. 15,000 for the biggest vendor.

He also affirmed turning Murree into a tobacco-free city with assistance from the federal government and NGOs. He said that national and international agenda with respect to tobacco control will be implemented in the hill station.

Ms. Wright highlighted the importance of licensing process as a critical weapon to control tobacco use and ensured her organization’s full support to the Excise Department in this campaign.

Additional DG Ahmad Saeed pointed out that more than 25,000 tobacco business units in Punjab will be registered which will also increase government revenues. He said that licensing for mega stores has already been completed while it’s under process for the rest of the stores.