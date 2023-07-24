Electricity Shutdown At Services Hospital Lahore Causes Chaos

A power breakdown in the operating rooms of Services Hospital, Lahore, plunged the facility into chaos, posing serious challenges for both patients and doctors. Interim Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has established an investigation committee to delve into the matter, and their report has now been submitted.

Chaired by the Health Secretary, the committee presented its detailed findings during a meeting attended by key officials, including Provincial Minister Dr. Javed Akram and the Chief Secretary.

ALSO READ Nearly 14,000 Arrested in Saudi Arabia Within a Week Over Residency and Labour Violations

The report highlighted the failure of Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Principal Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal and Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. Ehtesham to fulfill their duties, resulting in their removal from their respective positions.

A video circulating on social media depicted the struggles of doctors in the ENT operating room, grappling to perform surgeries in the absence of electricity. The generators had run out of diesel, leading to the cessation of all essential medical equipment and leaving patients to endure the stifling heat and humidity.

ALSO READ Tobacco Vendor Registration Begins Across Punjab

CM Mohsin Naqvi suspended those found responsible for the lapse. The incident has prompted concerns regarding the hospital’s management during power outages and the well-being of patients in such situations.