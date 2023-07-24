Nearly 14,000 Arrested in Saudi Arabia Within a Week Over Residency and Labour Violations

In a major crackdown on residency, labor, and security rule violations, Saudi Arabia has detained over 13,900 individuals in just a week.

In a tweet, the Saudi Ministry of Interior revealed that 13,931 arrests were made between 13 and 19 July 2023.

ALSO READ Revolutionizing the Digital Banking Landscape: UBL Spearheading Innovation in Pakistan

These arrests, carried out by various security agencies across the Kingdom, cover a range of violations:

7,667 were made on the grounds of residency rule violations.

Border security violations were the reason for the arrest of 4,108 individuals.

Labor law violations led to the arrest of 2,156 people.

The Ministry of Interior also reported that 874 individuals were caught while trying to sneak into the Kingdom. Others were nabbed attempting to leave the country unlawfully.

It’s crucial to note that anyone caught assisting others in making an unlawful entry into Saudi Arabia faces severe penalties. This includes a lengthy 15-year prison sentence and a hefty fine that could reach SAR 1 million, which is about $267,000.

The Kingdom is dealing with more than 37,363 cases related to residency, border security, and labor law violations. The breakdown of these cases is as follows: